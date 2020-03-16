Safety first! Demi Lovato stepped outside in Los Angeles, but not without taking the proper precautions. The I Love Me singer kept herself (and others) safe as she took a break from social distancing and stepped out to pick up some groceries. The 27-year-old made it fashion as she took every step to avoid coming into contact with the Coronavirus.

©GrosbyGroup Demi Lovato stepped out with futuristic face mask

Demi rocked a baggy all-black outfit with a matching Chanel purse. Channeling Naomi Campbell, the Confident singer covered her mouth with a matching futuristic face mask. Completing her look, Demi wore blue latex gloves as she held her phone in her hand.

The Cool for the Summer singer has taken to her social media to offer messages of support to her fans. However, like many celebrities, the pop star is taking the appropriate steps by staying in the house. Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, Demi made back-to-back appearances on Ellen to promote her new single I Love Me and fill in as host or the daytime personality.