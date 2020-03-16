Nine months after tragically losing his wife, Edith González, Lorenzo Lazo is beginning to open up his heart to new opportunities. The Mexican economist was honored with the Doctor Honoris Causa award, an important event at which his daughter Lorenza Lazo and Edith’s daughter, Constanza Creel, 15, were present as well as a third woman, who applauded him while sitting front and center. Her name is Lourdes Peláez, and she happens to be a publicist from Guadalajara, Mexico, People en Español reports.

©Facebook/@lourdespelaez Lourdes is reportedly a publicist from Guadalajara, Mexico

Although Lorenzo has yet to announce his relationship status to the public, according to his daughter, the 43-year-old is her father’s new girlfriend, who he’s been dating for a couple of months. Andrea Legarreta, the host of Televisa morning show Hoy, reportedly spoke to Lorenzo following the event, and he confirmed to her that he was giving love a second chance.

Beautiful and attractive, his new lady shares similar traits to that of his late wife’s, including blonde hair, fair skin and light-colored eyes.

©Facebook/@lourdespelaez Lorenzo’s new girlfriend was present during an award ceremony where he was being honored

Near the end of 2019 and three months after her death in June, the widower recalled what would have been his and Edith’s ninth wedding anniversary. The businessman took to social media to share a photo of a bouquet of white roses and captioned it with “2010-2019.” The couple married on September 24, 2010 in Mexico City.