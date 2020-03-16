It was a sad day for Modern Family fans across the globe when it was announced on Sunday, March 15, that Stella the French bulldog that belonged to Ed O’Neill’s character Jay Pritchett passed away. Beatrice (the name of the beloved Frenchie) came on in season four of the hit ABC show to replace her fellow Frenchie and doggy actress Brigitte. In an interview with Bodie on the Road, owners Guin and Steve Solomon shared how Beatrice was one of the family while on set.

©@abcmodernfam Beatrice played the beloved character of Stella and was a cast member on Modern Family for seven seasons

Guin shared, “Ed O’Neill is in love with her! It’s very easy working with him because he brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her. We’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool and in between takes he’ll say, ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!’”

The proud fur-parent also revealed, “We always put Stella in her crate, otherwise she’d be running around the set and then be panting wildly for her scene and we’d have to take extra time to calm her down. Of course the crew loves to play with her when she’s out and about because she’s so fun and clowny. She really is one of the family!”

