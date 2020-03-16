The Coronavirus may be keeping Italy and Spain on lockdown – but it isn’t crushing the spirits of those who live there. Multiple videos have been shared online of people finding ways to keep their morale up during the uncertain times, as the virus sweeps across the world. Still, those who are on mandatory lockdown have proved that you don’t have to go to bars, nightclubs, restaurants or theaters to feel a sense of community.
It’s just as simple as stepping out on your balcony. Residents have their neighbors who are DJs, singers and fitness instructors to thank for keeping the solace. The world has watched as groups of people have stepped outside to turn their balcony’s into gyms, stages and a place to let those around them know that they are not alone. While you stay inside and help prevent the spread of the virus, here is a look at some of those inspiring moments from across the world.
The DJ in Palermo, Italy
The citizens of Marca, Spain who got some help from Karol G
Balcony B.I.N.G.O in Sevilla, Spain
QUARANTINE BINGO (Sevilla, Spain): This building in Sevilla plays Bingo together from their balconies using a loudspeaker during the COVID-19 #quarantine! #ingenuity Estos sevillanos juegan bingo desde sus balcones usando un megáfono durante la cuarentena por coronavirus. Que ingeniosos!! Credit: Sofia Franco
These Sevilla, Spain residents couldn’t say no to fitness
A violinist who brought solidarity to Bari, Italy with the Italian National Anthem
These residents of Napoli decided to take the opportunity to have balcony turn up sessions
In Italy, these residents kept the Sunday dinner tradition going