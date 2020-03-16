The Jolie-Pitt household is prepared! Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne were spotted out in Los Angeles shopping for groceries. The mother-of-six and her daughter were all smiles as they walked to their car with their bags full of food after the outing. Angie, 44, wore a chic beige coat on top of a long white dress and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Vivienne, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, was extra cute in a two-piece blue outfit.

©GrosbyGroup Angelina Jolie and her daughter stepped out for a shopping trip

It was just day out for Angelina and her youngest daughter as none of her other children were with them on the shopping trip. In addition to Vivienne, Angie and Brad are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old Knox.

Angelina and Vivienne’s outing comes after she was spotted out with her two oldest daughters Shiloh and Zahara. Earlier this month, the trio had a sweet movie date. Shiloh was still in good spirits as she moved around on crutches.

Prior to the outing, the Maleficent star shared some personal news about her daughters in honor of Women’s History Month. In an essay for Time magazine, the actress doted on the strength of her girls as they supported each other during their health struggles. “I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,” the First They Killed My Father star wrote. “They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.”