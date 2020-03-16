On March, 13, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter Aislinn and her husband for four years, Mauricio Ochmann announced their separation. The couple, who are the proud parents of two-year-old Kailani shared a statement on social media confirming the sad news: “We’re going back to being individuals to figure out what’s happening, give ourselves space to get healthy, rebuild and transform,” they said in the post pointing out they will end their relationship as a couple and stregthen their relationship as friends. Hours later, Aislinn shared a video on her social platform where the couple, together, open presents with their adorable daughter, who will be their precious bond forever.

In the footage, Kailani, dressed in a cute pink fluffy cardigan and blue jeans, takes centre stage. The little one is super excited opening presents with the help of her parents and can´t believe her eyes when she sees the special gift, a customised denim jacket with her name on the back and the cutest embroided unicorn, matching a pink, soft blanket with the same theme. So adorable!!

In their joint statement, Aislinn and Mauricio say that “the family that we’ve built together is our priority and we will always defend it,” and it is clear in this images that Kailani will always come first.

The couple tied the knot in Mexico back in 2016 and they welcomed their beautiful blue-eyed daughter in 2018. It is for her that Aislinn and Mauricio are figuring out what the next step and it looks like not all the doors could be closed: “In this rebuilding, we’re open to what might happen. We won’t be commenting much to the media for a while, since we’re going to be careful of speculation and meddling that could contaminate our relationship, which for us has always been sacred. We have never had a problem being transparent and we will continue to do so because that is part of who we are.”