Just last week it was announced that Marc Anthony would be postponing his concerts due to a back injury but now, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and all big gatherings cancelled inm any places around the world, he has taken to Instagram to send a message of support to his fans.

“My people! Taking care of myself to see you soon. It’s a time to heal, to look after ourselves and each other, to take a break,” he wrote alongside a Spotify playlist of his music. “Let’s keep the faith and courage to know that we’ll get through this. Music unites us and cheers up our day!” He rounded up his encouraging message with the hashtags: #QuedateEnCasa #StayHome

©marcanthony Marc Anthony during the Opus Recording Sessions



The post comes after he shared a few sneak peeks into his OPUS Recording Sessions on Instagram, with full videos available on his YouTube channel. The 51-year-old is showing fans how his 2019 album OPUS came into being through a 10-episode YouTube vlog. Giving a rare glimpse into the songwriting and recording process, the Puerto Rican singer is seen musing on how his songs take shape “We have to come up with something out of nothing,” he explains. “But it’s almost like a sculptor, right?….It’s there. I just have to chisel away what’s hiding. It’s there.”



And just this past weekend Juanes and Alejandro Sanz live-streamed a jam session after their concerts were cancelled, under the title: “The Tour Stays Home For All.” So in these days of lockdowns and quarantines, at least we can take comfort in access to music and content from our favorite musicians!