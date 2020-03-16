Serena William’s adorable daughter Olympia has put smile on our faces with her stellar online appearances and in these challenging coronavirus times for the whole world, her dad, digital entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, has shared a new beautiful post with the two-year-old to send a warm message of support. “From a hazy day at the Auckland Zoo back in January... We're all going to have a lot of extra family time at-home in these coming weeks,” he starts his caption alongside a beautiful photo of him holding the little one in his arms while stop to check out the elephants. Father and daughter smile at each other while Olympia, dressed in a cute pink outfit looks so happy on the fun day out.

©alexisohanian Alexis Ohanian tries to spend as much time as possible with his daughter Olympia

Serena’s hubby loves spending quality time with their daughter - we’ve seen them enjoying the fishy exhibits at the Aquarium, or the sweet dad rescuing her from the rain in their garden, all of them adorable family moments he has shared with his followers. Alexis Ohanian has been an advocate for father’s parental leave and in fact, took the full 16 week himself after Olympia’s birth. The model dad has also showed his commitment to workers and social causes and now, with this beautiful image of his daughter, he also announces that his company is launching free coronavirus telehealth assessment alongside portfolio design company Roman Creative.

“Please take this seriously,” he continues, “It's not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prudent and responsible--especially because the most vulnerable amoung us are very much at risk.” Olympia’s dad also adds a note of hope in his message: “It's going to be hard, but we'll persevere -- and as a country, I hope this unites us against a common enemy that doesn't discriminate based on our voting habits.

