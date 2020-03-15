Ariana Grande really knows how to wow fans with her many different looks. We've seen her rock full-volume curls, super-straight locks and her trademark ponytail – but what we especially love to see is when she changes her hair color, whether blonde, brown or even lilac. So let’s take a look at her hair hue change-ups: blonde vs brunette – which do you think is best?

ARIANA AS A BRUNETTE

©GettyImages The singer has been a brunette of every hue from dark brown to light chestnut

Ariana Grande is known for her acting and singing, but also for her beauty looks (for example, that iconic ponytail).) Over the years she's run the gamut from light to dark shades of brunette, and California highlights. When she released her album My Everything she went from the lightest shade of brown, to ombré with dark roots and platinum blond tips, and on to one of our faves, beautiful balayage.

ARIANA AS A BLONDE

©@arianagrande / Gettyn Ariana also loves to rock platinum blonde, often via extensions courtesy of hairstylist Josh Liu

Do blondes have more fun? Ariana has also been able to find that out. Golden locks and platinum shades also suit the Thank You, Next singer, and she most recently showed off a blonde style at the 2020 Grammys. Whether it's brunette styles or long blond extensions courtesy of hairstylist Josh Liu, the singer-actress has made it clear that she can easily rock both.

