J Balvin and Mario Lopez share beyond adorable videos of their pups and we need more

The true power of social media can shine through dark times like this. As world leaders urge the public to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social media platforms allow us to stay connected from the comfort of our couches. They also gift us with one of the most vital remedies: cute animal videos! We want to take a moment to thank J Balvin and Mario Lopez for being the most recent stars to share their adorable pups with the world.

©@mariolopez Mario Lopez’s “three hermanos”

Both Latino stars took to social media on Friday, March 13 to spread some pawsome happiness on what's normally an unlucky day. "Oscar DeLa Hoya Lopez ain’t worried about a thing!" Mario wrote alongside an insanely cute clip of his French bulldog. "He’s getting vaccinated and all is well in his world." The two-toned pooch, who is named after the professional boxer, merely sits there in the video, and yet it's still incredibly smile-inducing. "So freaking cute," the real Oscar DeLa Hoya commented.