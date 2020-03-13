Cardi B and her daughter Kulture have the sweetest mother-daughter relationship. The Money rapper took to her social media to share a video of her serenading her and Offset’s one-year-old little girl with a classic song. Cardi sings a line from the Maze featuring Frankie Beverly hit, Before I Let Go, while Kulture stops eating and gives her mommy a smile. “Baby loves when mommy sings to her,” the rapper captioned the sweet video. Cardi and Kulture share a lot of sweet moments.

In January, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared a video of her baby girl singing a sweet song to her and Offset as they arrived home from the GRAMMYs. In addition, the 27-year-old takes to her social media to share videos of Kulture’s outfits, videos of her little girl getting her hair done by her father and more adorable content. All of the moments are important to Cardi, who opened up about how being a mother has shaped her. “Being a mom, things are a little bit harder to balance,” she told Vogue. “But it’s good for the mental. Like