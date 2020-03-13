We’re all trying to stay safe — from drinking water every 15 minutes to washing our hands to buying more toilet paper than we may need. In this time while we socially distance ourselves for our own protection and hunker down in our homes, we have to find something to keep ourselves busy with, like watching copious amounts of Netflix. There are tons of shows to choose from on the streaming platform, so picking the right one during your mini-hibernation is crucial. Below we’ve gathered 15 shows worth binge watching while you hide from COVID-19.

Elite

Starring Danna Paola, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau and Álvaro Rico

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Starring Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso