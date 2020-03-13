We’re all trying to stay safe — from drinking water every 15 minutes to washing our hands to buying more toilet paper than we may need. In this time while we socially distance ourselves for our own protection and hunker down in our homes, we have to find something to keep ourselves busy with, like watching copious amounts of Netflix. There are tons of shows to choose from on the streaming platform, so picking the right one during your mini-hibernation is crucial. Below we’ve gathered 15 shows worth binge watching while you hide from COVID-19.
Eiza Gonzalez 'fell in love' with a stripper on a wild night out in Miami
Eva Mendes shares romantic throwback of her and Ryan Gosling in bed
Elite
Starring Danna Paola, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau and Álvaro Rico
Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)
Starring Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso
Love Is Blind
Hosted by Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Lachey (neé Minnillo)
Gentefied
Starring Julissa Calderon, Karrie Martin, Carlos Santos and Joseph Julian Soria
On My Block
Starring Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco
You
Season 2 stars Penn Badgley and Jenna Ortega
Sex Education
Starring Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey
Outlander
Starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Narcos: Mexico
Starring Diego Luna and Michael Peña
When They See Us
Starring Jharrel Jerome, Dascha Polanco, Asante Blackk, Caleel Harris, Ethan Herisse and Marquis Rodriguez
Pose
Starring Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel and Billy Porter
Unbelievable
Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette and Merritt Wever
Mindhunter
Starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv
GLOW
Starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Britt Baron
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo and Michelle Gomez