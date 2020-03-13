gentefied

Grab The Popcorn

15 shows to binge on Netflix while you hide from the Coronavirus

These must-watch shows will help get you through your ‘social distancing’ phase

BY

We’re all trying to stay safe — from drinking water every 15 minutes to washing our hands to buying more toilet paper than we may need. In this time while we socially distance ourselves for our own protection and hunker down in our homes, we have to find something to keep ourselves busy with, like watching copious amounts of Netflix. There are tons of shows to choose from on the streaming platform, so picking the right one during your mini-hibernation is crucial. Below we’ve gathered 15 shows worth binge watching while you hide from COVID-19.

MORE:

Eiza Gonzalez 'fell in love' with a stripper on a wild night out in Miami

Eva Mendes shares romantic throwback of her and Ryan Gosling in bed

Elite

Starring Danna Paola, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau and Álvaro Rico

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Starring Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso

Love Is Blind

Hosted by Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Lachey (neé Minnillo)

Gentefied

Starring Julissa Calderon, Karrie Martin, Carlos Santos and Joseph Julian Soria

On My Block

Starring Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco

You

Season 2 stars Penn Badgley and Jenna Ortega

Sex Education

Starring Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey

Outlander

Starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan

Narcos: Mexico

Starring Diego Luna and Michael Peña

When They See Us

Starring Jharrel Jerome, Dascha Polanco, Asante Blackk, Caleel Harris, Ethan Herisse and Marquis Rodriguez

Pose

Starring Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel and Billy Porter

Unbelievable

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette and Merritt Wever

Mindhunter

Starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv

GLOW

Starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Britt Baron

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo and Michelle Gomez


More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES