They say, "like mother, like daughter, "and that saying goes for Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter. This little girl is a sensation on social media for her gentleness, and in yet another example of her sweet innocence, the two-year-old melted her mother’s followers when trying to walk in her heels. Chi, as she’s also referred to, went to her mother's closet and picked out a pair of shoes that caught her eye – pink heeled sandals.

©@kimkardashian Chicago turned two a few days ago

Her famous mom, who seemed fascinated by her daughter’s act, captured the moment for all her followers to see. At her young age, Chi has already begun to understand a little about the fashion world. Curious about her daughter's behavior, Kim asked her some questions: "Are you wearing mommy's heels?" said the star, to which the little girl answered affirmatively. She also asked her if she liked that shoe.



"You look so cute," said Kim, charmed by her daughter's cuteness.



Chicago took a few steps inside her mom's gigantic closet wearing the pink heeled sandals, and to look even chicer, she had a matching mini bag. Chi was safely walking when she suddenly fell off her heels. However, the fall was not bad, and Chi wasn’t affected at all.