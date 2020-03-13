Prince Royce could be ready to welcome music royalty. The Bachata signer and his wife Emeraude Toubia said “I do” during a romantic ceremony in 2018, but are they ready to take the journey to parenthood? “Everybody keeps asking ‘where are the babies,’” the Deja Vu singer joked with Entertainment Tonight. “There’s no plans there’s no rush. There’s no not doing it. It’s definitely on my radar. I don’t want to wait until I’m too old.”

©@emeraude Prince Royce and his wife Emeraude Toubia celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary

The 30-year-old superstar and the 31-year-old actress have been together since 2011 and celebrated their milestone-wedding anniversary with some “real” quality time. “In December, we went to Cabo,” he shared about their special trip. “We hung out there for a weekend. We hadn’t been there before, so that was our little one-year anniversary celebration.”

Prince’s love has been a factor in his latest music. The star shared that his wife has inspired some of his songs. “I think she always inspires the music,” he shared. “She kind of always hears it before it’s finalized. I think she always inspires a lot of the vibe.” The pair shocked the world when they revealed that they tied the knot during a secret ceremony in Mexico. The duo got engaged in June 2017, and dated for eight years before tying the knot.