No caption, just magic! Serena Williams shared a selfie with her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia and melted hearts all across the Internet. The 38-year-old tennis champion and the mini social media maven were the perfect mommy-daughter duo as they posed for the camera. Making the picture even better, the duo look exactly alike. Little Olympia is the spitting image of her mommy as she rocks a light denim jacket and makes the same face for the camera.

The duo got love from some of their famous friends including, Ashley Graham who wrote “aw [heart eye emoji,],” and Elaine Welteroth who said “Sweeeeetesttt.” The picture comes after Serena, who welcomed her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and Olympia starred in their very own beauty video. Serena wanted to share her morning beauty routine with her fans, but little Olympia had other plans.

While the athlete spoke to the camera about eye masks, her daughter decided to steal the show and give her own updates. Olympia spoke to the camera and held up two beauty blenders, which she uses for her “makeup” before singing off with a spritz of setting spray.

Serena often takes to her social media to show off her and Alexis’ sweet mother-daughter moments. The pair are almost inseparable as they share naps on Moana blankets, sweet and “stressful” moments in the car or their amazing routines. For Serena, who has been open about the highs and lows of motherhood, it’s all about setting the right example for her daughter.