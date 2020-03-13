Being the son of one of Spain’s most famous singers means that ending up in a career in music is hard to avoid. And so it is no surprise that both of Julio Iglesias sons, Enrique Julio Iglesias Jr have achieved their own fame throughout the years. Julio is currently on his Timeless Tour, where he covers his dad’s best-loved tracks and will start the US leg in Miami on March, 27. The Spanish singer talked to HOLA! USA about expanding the family and even answered some questions about his brother’s life.

Since Enrique and partner Anna Kournikova generally keep their three children - twins Lucy and Nicolás and baby Mary who arrived on January 30 - out of the spotlight, there is always a lot of interest about how the family are doing. And Julio Jr was happy to give his opinion: “My brother is a happy man, I was with him last night and he’s so happy with his children!” The 47-year-old also talked about his younger brother relationship with Anna, “they have been together for such a long time! They get on so well, they are practically married! Being married is just a paper and they’ve been together for 20 years.”

©juliojrofficial The 47-year-old tied the knot with beautiful wife Charisse in 2012

The Spanish singer is married to Belgian model Charisse Verhaert and the subject naturally turned to whether they planned to have children of their own. “It’s not something that keeps me awake at night, it’s part of life. When God wants and we feel like it, yes of course. We’d love to have children!” So perhaps Enrique will have new nephews or nieces of his own in the near future…