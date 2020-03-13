Dayanara Torres is unrecognizable with gorgeous pixie cut

We’re more used to seeing her with luscious long locks but for #TBT, Dayanara Torres stunned with a gorgeous pixie cut. In the sultry black and white shot from 1994, the former model is seen in a white pant suit (with nothing underneath!) and aside from her sexy pose, her short hair is the most astounding part of the photo.

©dayanaratorrespr With long or short hair, Dayanara always looks great!

With her beautiful bone structure and huge eyes, Marc Anthony’s ex-wife can pull off an androgynous look with ease. The photo was taken a year after she was crowned Miss Universe, after which she went on to become a UNICEF ambassador. The photo is also tagged #Philippines and it was there, in the capital Manila, that she crowned her Miss Universe successor in 1994. She lived in the Philippines for five years, appearing in many films there and was involved with Filipino actor Aga Muhlach for four years. The country obviously still holds a special place in her heart, as she sometimes writes her Instagram posts in Tagalog, the main language of the country.

Now, of course, she is focused on recovering from her skin cancer battle and on her new role as a judge on Mira Quien Baila. Just a few days ago she was surprised with a vase of pink roses from the Univision family, who make MQB, thanking her for her inspiration and strength. And if she decides that her new role requires a style change-up and haircut, we know she could pull it off!