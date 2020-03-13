Mexican actress Eva Gonzalez isn’t one to frequent strip clubs on a regular basis but she inadvertently found herself in one at a Snoop Dog Super Bowl afterparty last month. She was having her confessional moment on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on March 11 when the surprising details spilled out!

“I'm in love with a stripper and she’s amazing. I made a friend!” Eiza exclaimed during the interview and then went on to fill us in with more details from the fun night out.







“In Miami it gets crazy. There was this crazy after party that I didn’t know where I was going until I got there. It was a strip club. It was amazing,” she explained and went on to reveal how she made a new friend during the evening. “I was there and after an hour I didn’t really know what to do so I sat down and there was a stripper giving a lap dance next to me.”

The Baby Driver star then revealed how the evening progressed and that she was blown away by the stripper’s skills: “I was just like, "so what’s going on?" We started having a full conversation about our lives as she twerked and it was really impressive. It’s like Cirque du Soleil with butts. Athletes, top notch!”

Obviously the two ladies had a great connection and ended up staying in contact: “I was like, ‘can you teach me how to do this?’ and she was like, ‘sure!’ We exchanged numbers and we’re friends.”

The 30-year-old also went on to talk about her new movie Bloodshot with Vin Diesel. The actress certainly deserved a fun night off given her busy schedule of late. She has two more movies set to release this year: Godzilla vs. Kong and Cut Throat City. At least she has a new buddy to let loose with on her days off!