“We would never let ourselves get to that point, and that’s why we decided some time ago to strengthen our relationship as friends and end our relationship as a couple. We’re going back to being individuals to figure out what’s happening, give ourselves space to get healthy, rebuild and transform.”

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn and Maurcio have a two-year-old daughter Kailani

The statement continues: “In this rebuilding, we’re open to what might happen. We won’t be commenting much to the media for a while, since we’re going to be careful of speculation and meddling that could contaminate our relationship, which for us has always been sacred. We have never had a problem being transparent and we will continue to do so because that is part of who we are.

“But at the same time, it’s something very delicate that we have to take care of and we know it is an unusual situation for a society which has such black and white points of view, and unfortunately we live in a medium in which [our approach] isn’t understood or respected, and it is interpreted in a lot of grotesque and incorrect ways.

We need time, space and above all A LOT of respect from you all to figure out little by little and in private what will come next. The family that we’ve built together is our priority and we will always defend it.”

Kailani’s mom and dad married in 2016 in a spectacular wedding in Tepoztlán, Mexico, and followed by a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii.