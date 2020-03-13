Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann have addressed the rumors of their separation, confirming via social media that they have indeed split. Eugenio Derbez’s daughter explained that she and her actor husband, who have been married for four years and have a two-year-old daughter Kailani together, have been going through a tough time in their marriage and therefore have decided to put an end to their relationship “as a couple.” In the statement posted on social media, both Aislinn and Mauricio requested privacy and respect as they go through this difficult breakup.
Mauricio Ochmann on how he feels at home in Mexico City
Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann get candid about family dynamic following daughter's birth
“We’d like to communicate via this platform that everything that has been reported in the news, and speculation about us is pretty far from reality,” read the statement on Instagram. “We are confirming that yes, it’s true, we’re going through some important issues, something that we’ve spent months trying to resolve.
“To make the decision to change the dynamic, from deep down, requires a lot of courage, especially when there is such a great love between us. What usually happens is one stretches the cord until it breaks. And when that happens, things break down and they can’t be fixed.
“We would never let ourselves get to that point, and that’s why we decided some time ago to strengthen our relationship as friends and end our relationship as a couple. We’re going back to being individuals to figure out what’s happening, give ourselves space to get healthy, rebuild and transform.”
The statement continues: “In this rebuilding, we’re open to what might happen. We won’t be commenting much to the media for a while, since we’re going to be careful of speculation and meddling that could contaminate our relationship, which for us has always been sacred. We have never had a problem being transparent and we will continue to do so because that is part of who we are.
“But at the same time, it’s something very delicate that we have to take care of and we know it is an unusual situation for a society which has such black and white points of view, and unfortunately we live in a medium in which [our approach] isn’t understood or respected, and it is interpreted in a lot of grotesque and incorrect ways.
We need time, space and above all A LOT of respect from you all to figure out little by little and in private what will come next. The family that we’ve built together is our priority and we will always defend it.”
Kailani’s mom and dad married in 2016 in a spectacular wedding in Tepoztlán, Mexico, and followed by a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii.