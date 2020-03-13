Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most discreet couples in Hollywood, in fact, very recently the 46-year-old actress explained to her fans why she does not post pictures of her family. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and kids are private. That’s important to me, so thanks for getting that," she said. And she’s a woman of her word. the Cuban beauty has shared a romantic throwback in bed with her partner from the film The Place Beyond the Pines, the movie in which they fell in love. And it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today.

©A Place Beyond the Pines/evamendes In the scene, Ryan and Eva have a cute chat about their baby and the first time he will have an ice cream

In the images, Ryan and Eva’s characters are in bed having a trivial but cute conversation about their baby son and at one moment, she gently kisses his hand. The couple met while shooting the film in 2011, and it was clear they had incredible chemistry between them on screen, and off it! Three years later, they welcomed their first child Esmeralda and in 2016, Amada, another beautiful baby girl followed.