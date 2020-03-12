Rosalía is followed and admired by millions of women around the world and has fans of all ages, but none like little Carla, who is an exact copy of the singer, but in a mini version. Originally from Málaga, Spain, this little girl has caused a stir on social media with her outfits, and even her nails, just like those of her idol's. With the help of her mother, Carla has managed to impact thousands of followers, including Rosalía!

©GettyImages Rosalía has a mini-me who lives in Málaga

On her profile, where she has a little more than two thousand followers, there are all kinds of videos and photos imitating the outfits of the Con Altura singer. With her mom’s help, Carla replicated one of Rosalía's most memorable looks – the one she wore during her performance for the second day of Coachella in April of last year alongside J Balvin.



In the photo, Carla wears two high pigtails à la Rosalía, in addition to large crystal-studded hoops with, gaudy rings and acrylic nails with all kinds of rhinestones, which have become a distinctive stamp of the Yo x Ti, Tú x Mi singer.

