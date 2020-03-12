Jennifer Lopez is getting back to the music! The triple threat took to her social media stories to share a video of her in the recording booth taken by her vocal coach Steve Mackie. The 50-year-old entertainer didn’t say more about the process but judging by the content, new music could be on the way. Something big has to be in the works because one of her signature blinged out tumblers sat in the frame. JLo hasn’t realized any new music since 2019.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez shared a video from the recording studio

In October, the Jenny from the Block singer got back to her dance roots with the release of her Spanish single Baila Conmigo. Since 2018, Jennifer has put out a range of Spanish-language singles, but hasn’t released an album since 2014’s A.K.A. Fans have been awaiting the arrival of a new album from the superstar.

Jennifer hasn’t given a release date, but has kept the music, television and movies in the works. In February, the superstar rocked the stage in Miami at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. During the performance, which was co-headlined by Shakira, JLo, performed a medley of her hits from the past including, Jenny from the Block, Let’s Get Loud and On the Floor.

Music seems to be taking top priority as the superstar is sharing special moments with her daughter. Over the weekend, the Dinero singer granted her daughter the chance to meet her idol, Billie Ellish. The mother-daughter duo attended the Bad Guy singer’s show in Miami. After the show, the proud mom shared a special moment.