Famed reporter Jorge Ramos has stepped down from his moderator duties due to possible COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) exposure. The 61-year-old journalist was set to moderate the upcoming Democratic debate set to take place on Sunday, March 15. It is reported that Univision’s Ilia Calderon will be taking his place and moderate along with CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and symptom free," Hinojosa said. Xochitl Hinojosa, the DNC’s communications director shared in a statement, "Despite being cleared by medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, Jorge has decided to step aside from participating in the upcoming March 15, Democratic debate.”

©@jorgeramosnews Although symptomless, Jorge Ramos has taken the necessary precautions to protect his health and those around him

Xochitl also confirmed that Jorge, along with the person he may have contacted it from, were “in good health and symptom free.” Xochitl continued, “Our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, and all those involved in the debate.”