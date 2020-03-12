There’s no doubt that Selena Quintanilla’s legacy will forever live. Nearly 25 years since her death on March 31, 1995, the late Queen of Tejano music continues to bring joy to her fans – be it with her music, her biopic of the same name starring Jennifer Lopez (which we can watch on repeat and never be bored!) and even makeup. And now, her father, Abraham Quintanilla, is getting ready to release his memoir, which will bring to light portions of the singer’s life coming from someone as close as he.

©GettyImages Abraham’s book will be released later this year

“Today I finally finished the last chapter of my book that I have been writing for the last few months Nancy De Los Santos was the ghost writer that helped me write the Book,” he wrote on social media. “Nancy was a co-producer on the "SELENA" movie and is from Los Angeles Ca. Since my daughter Selena died I was wanting to write a book. The public might not be aware that there are about 21 unauthorized books written about Selena and none of the writers ever interviewed Selena,” he continued.

Enthused by her latest project, Nancy also took to her social account to express her thoughts. “I’m honored to be assisting Abraham Quintanilla on his memoir. His journey in music and his personal life’s road has many twists and turns, hilarious experiences, low points, great success, and of course, tragedy,” she wrote. “At its core, it’s the deep love the Quintanilla familia has for each other and their faith in God that lifts them every day to honor Selena’s memory and legacy. Mr. Q’a story will surprise and comfort all who know the Quintanilla familia and who love Selena.”