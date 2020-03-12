Naomi Campbell traveling

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Live updates

Find out how coronavirus is impacting the worlds of celebrity, royals and beyond with live updates

March 12:

  • 3:50pm: Starbucks to consider restricting business to drive-thru and mobile app access only.
  • 3:48pm: President Donald Trump announces domestic travel ban to areas of the US hardest hit by COVID-19.
  • 3:29pm: Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 after several of his deputies tested positive days after meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida.
  • 3:13pm: Paramount delays release of A Quiet Place 2 indefinitely. The film was scheduled to hit the big screen internationally on March 18.
  • 3:05pm: Fast & Furious pushes release date to 2021. The film will open globally in April 2021 and in the US on April 2.
  • 2:59pm: Donovan Mitchell becomes the second basketball player to test positive after his Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert also tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
  • 2:57pm: Riverdale halts production after crew member tests positive for COVID-19.
2019 Comic-Con International - "Riverdale" Photo Call©GettyImages
Riverdale production shuts down
  • 2:37pm: Jorge Ramos has backed out as moderator for Sunday night’s Democratic debate due to possible coronavirus exposure.
  • 2:08pm: New York Governor Cuomo announces ‘almost immediate’ closing of Broadway.
  • 1:44pm: The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art has announced it will temporarily close to visitors.
Queen Letizia Of Spain Attends 'Internaitonal Friendship Award' 2019©GettyImages
Queen Letizia and husband King Felipe are being tested for Coronavirus

March 11:

Tom Hanks Coronavirus©GettyImages
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with Coronavirus on Wednesday
NBA press release canceling all NBA games as of March 11, 2020©NBA
