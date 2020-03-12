March 12:
- 3:50pm: Starbucks to consider restricting business to drive-thru and mobile app access only.
- 3:48pm: President Donald Trump announces domestic travel ban to areas of the US hardest hit by COVID-19.
- 3:29pm: Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 after several of his deputies tested positive days after meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida.
- 3:13pm: Paramount delays release of A Quiet Place 2 indefinitely. The film was scheduled to hit the big screen internationally on March 18.
- 3:05pm: Fast & Furious pushes release date to 2021. The film will open globally in April 2021 and in the US on April 2.
- 2:59pm: Donovan Mitchell becomes the second basketball player to test positive after his Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert also tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- 2:57pm: Riverdale halts production after crew member tests positive for COVID-19.
- 2:37pm: Jorge Ramos has backed out as moderator for Sunday night’s Democratic debate due to possible coronavirus exposure.
- 2:08pm: New York Governor Cuomo announces ‘almost immediate’ closing of Broadway.
- 1:44pm: The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art has announced it will temporarily close to visitors.
- Jorge Ramos possibly exposed to coronavirus. The reporter is said to be symptomless and in good health, but has decided to step doing from his moderating duties at the March 15 Democratic Debate hosted by CNN.
- Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI are being tested. The Royal Palace confirmed that Spanish royals were exposed to a politician who tested positive.
- First royal diagnosed with Coronavirus: The disease has infected a European royal. Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now being quarantined.
- Cristiano Ronaldo put in quarantine: The Portuguese soccer star is remaining at his Madeira home after his Juventus teammate, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus.
- Monaco’s Rose Ball, hosted by Prince Albert and Princess Caroline, has been canceled. It’s the first time in 50 years the charity gala will not be held.
March 11:
- 10:11pm: Tom Hanks confirms he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19. The beloved actor and his spouse are in Australia, where he is shooting a movie.
- 9:46pm: The NBA announces that the pro basketball season is officially suspended after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 just before tip-off at the Utah vs Oklahoma City game.
