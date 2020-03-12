Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are raising a future leader. The 39-year-old supermodel opened up about how her desire to protect and preserve the environment inspired her and Tom’s ten year old son Benjamin to do the same. “We were at the beach and my son Benny found plastic in the ocean. He was so upset, and I explained to him that this is what happens after we discard things,” she told Marie Claire. “They go to landfills and sometimes end up in the ocean.”

©@gisele Gisele revealed that her and Tom Brady’s son Benjamin doesn’t want birthday presents

As a result of delivering the harsh reality to her son, she revealed that he stepped up and made a personal change. “For the past couple years, he decided that he did not want presents from his friends at his birthday party,” she added. “Instead, he would like if they could donate to organizations that help endangered species.”

Gisele, and Tom, 42, have not only carried the practice to Benny, but encourage sustainability in their home for their daughter Vivian, seven, and 12-year-old son, John. “We do our best, but it can be challenging when it comes to living completely green and that’s okay,” she said.

“I always remind my kids that every choice we make has an impact on our planet and that we always need to try our best, that’s what matters.” The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author, who will mark a milestone with her 40th birthday this year, has pledged to plant 40,000 trees in Brazil and taken the front lines on environmental advocacy.