Following her Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in Roma, Yalitza Aparicio has spent her time traveling the world, using her voice to spread awareness on women’s rights and hitting up star-studded parties here and there. But while filling up her agenda with all sorts of events, Yalitza took time for a VIP in her life, her boyfriend, Andre Montes. The Oaxaca-born star and her love celebrated his latest accomplishment – his graduation for becoming a surgical dentist. Cue the awws!

©@andremontesf Yalitza and her boyfriend share an interest for hiking

On his social media, Yalitza’s BF shared a sweet photo of them taking a selfie and captioned it: “Cirugano Dentista,” which translates to surgical dentist. Andre got his studies from Mexico City’s prestigious university, La Universidad Autónoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Although the Oaxaca-born actress keeps her social media feed on the professional side, her boyfriend is much more open to sharing cute photos of the young couple. As most couples do, his snaps show them doing everything from going hiking to attending formal events and embracing in romantic moments. Out of 18 posts, almost half of them are with Yalitza!