Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under quarantine after his Juventus teammate, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, March 8 the team members played in a match against Inter Milan and afterward Cristiano flew back to Portugal to see his mother who recently suffered a stroke. The 35-year-old is not to fly back to Italy and will remain in isolation for the time being. Although Cristiano has yet to share any updates, Daniele took to social media to share his status and to advise everyone to follow instructions.

©GettyImages Cristiano and Daniele are both in quarantine as well as the rest of the team

“You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine. I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us,” he wrote. According to DailyMail, everyone else who was in contact with the pro-athlete is also in quarantine.

In a statement, the team said, “The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”

©GettyImages Daniele took to social media to advise people “to respect the rules”

Although they’re scheduled to play against Lyon for a Champions League match next week, it will likely get postponed. Italy is currently on lockdown as there are over 10,000 known cases of coronavirus. But it’s not just soccer that’s being affected. On Wednesday, March 11, the entire NBA decided to play games without any fans, but after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 they decided to suspend the 2019-20 season indefinitely.