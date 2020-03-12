It’s safe to say that the world collectively lost it the moment that John Wick actor Keanu Reeves stepped out with his girlfriend and Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant. Fans everywhere were thrilled that the notoriously private A-lister and the ‘Internet’s Boyfriend’ was happy and in love again after years of being single (Keanu never publicly dated anyone again after the passing of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme shortly after their daughter was stillborn). In an interview with FEMAIL (out April), the artist shares how “fascinating” it was to see everyone’s reaction to their pairing when they went public with their love.

©GettyImages The couple had been friends for over 10 years prior to dating

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating,” shared the 46-year-old, who is nine years younger than Keanu. Although many were happy for Keanu, there were a few that were less thrilled about the pairing — a palpable “love it” and “hate it.” Regardless of the reactions that many an internet troll have had, Alexandra is secure in who she is and were she stands. She continued, “But the question I've been asking in all of this is: ‘What's the opportunity for good?’ I'm a 6-ft 1-in woman with white hair—you know, the idea of fitting in—if I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs.”

