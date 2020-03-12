Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck called it quits back in 2015 but have remained close for the sake of their three children. It was just a matter of time before they both moved on and it seems that Ben has now found a new squeeze. Photos have surfaced of Ben and his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas looking very close on a beach in Costa Rica.

There had been reports recently that the pair had found love away from the cameras after they were spotted in Ana's native Cuba, looking very close. But these latest photos seem to confirm that a romance is on the cards. Ben, 47, has had a difficult few years following his divorce and has been open about his struggles with alcoholism. Ana, 31, meanwhile is a rising star in Hollywood, appearing in Knives Out and Bond movie No Time To Die – both with Daniel Craig.



The photos published in the Daily Mail show Ana in a halter-neck burnt orange dress laughing and snuggling up to the California-born actor as they walk along the beach. Ana is also seen posing for Ben as he snaps pictures of her with a professional-looking camera.

©Instagram The couple happily posed for fans who then shared the photos on social media (Instagram: bendos_everyday/)

Last week's trip to Havana, Cuba was what first started talk of a romance. The couple happily posed for fans who then shared the photos on social media.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” a source told People.

“Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” the source added. “He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine.”