Jennifer Lopez's time-defying looks have caused many to question what she eats, how she exercises, just how she manages it! But we now see that her genes have a lot to answer for. She recently posted a photo with her mom Guadalupe, who at 74 could easily pass for much younger. The Jenny From The Block hit-maker is really close to her mom, who raised her and her two sisters Leslie and Lynda in the Bronx, New York with her husband David.



In December 2019 when Guadalupe turned 74, Jennifer posted a video of her mom dancing on stage at one of her concerts. The mother-of-three showcased her dance moves with her famous daughter as the crowds cheered her on. JLo wrote a touching tribute alongside the video: "People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."

Loading the player...

In the post from a few days ago, for International Women's Day, Jennifer also posted photos of other strong women who have inspired her such as Beyoncé, Shakira and Lady Gaga. Surrounded by her inspiring mom, her sisters and her daughter Emme plus Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella, the Bronx diva understands the inspiring influence of strong women, while thanking those who have inspired her from the start.