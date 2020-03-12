Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the first known celebrity cases of Coronavirus. The Oscar-winning actor took to social media to confirm the news. ““Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote.

©@tomhanks Tom Hanks revealed that he and Rita Wilson have Coronavirus

The statement continued: “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks.”

©GettyImages The A-List couple are currently being treated in Australia

Tom, 63 and Rita, 63, are currently in Australia for the pre-production of the Elvis Presley film. The Forest Gump star is set to play the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ longtime manager. In a statement from Warner Bros. the company confirmed that someone close to the production was diagnosed with the virus and that they are working closely with Australian health officials to make sure that the production is safe.