As Coronavirus fears sweep the world – washing your hands has never been more popular – or effective. According to health officials, one of the best ways to combat the virus is to makes sure that your wash your hands. After using the bathroom, before cooking, touching your face, sneezing or coughing or following your commute, it is safe to find the nearest bathroom and wash with soap and water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, washing your hands for a full 20 seconds is the best way to ensure they are thoroughly cleaned. Singing Happy Birthday (twice) is a great way to count down.
Coronavirus seems like something that will be sticking around for a while, so the number of times you wash your hands and sing Happy Birthday will increase. To avoid insanity, you can thank Maluma, Beyoncé,Karol G and these other artist for chorus’ that will get you out of the hand washing blues. You can also make sure you stay well informed, do diligent research and try to stay home – if you’re feeling under the weather– to prevent the spread of the virus. Get ready to sing along and stay safe!
Naomi Campbell takes 'safety first' to the next level as she travels amid Coronavirus concerns
Jennifer Lopez – Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Chorus: “You think you gotta keep me iced (You don't) /You think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)/Even if you were broke/ My love don't cost a thing/ Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)/If I wanna floss I got my own/ Even if you were broke/ My love don't cost a thing.”
J Balvin – Rojo
Chorus: “Me decido por ti, te decides por mí /a la misma hora/Me dan ganas de ti, te dan ganas de mí/a la misma hora/Te quiero sentir aquí/Me dan ganas de ti/te danganas de mí a la misma hora”
Beyoncé – Love on Top
Chorus: “Baby it's you/ You're the one I love/ You're the one I need/You're the only one I see/ Come on baby it's you/You're the one that gives your all/You're the one I can always call/When I need to make everything stop/Finally you put my love on top”
Becky G and Natti Natasha – Sin Pijama
Chorus: “Si tú me llama'/ No' vamo' pa' tu casa/ No' quedamo' en la cama/Sin pijama, sin pijama/Si tú me llamas/No' vamo' pa' tu casa/ No' quedamo' en la cama/Sin pijama, sin pijama (Yo', yo', yo')”
Maluma – Corazón
Chorus: “Tú me partiste el corazón (Ay mi corazón)/ Pero mi amor no hay problema, no, no/ Ahora puedo regalar (ya que, ya que), un pedacito a cada nena/Sólo un pedacito”
Jonas Brothers – Only Human
Chorus: “It's only human, you know that it's real/So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?/Oh, babe, you can't fool me/your body's got other plans/So stop pretending you're shy, just come on and dance, dance, dance, dance, oh”
Shakira, Alejandro Sanz – La Tortura
Chorus: “Yo sé que no he sido un santo/Pero lo puedo arreglar, amor/No sólo de pan vive el hombre/Y no de excusas vivo yo/Sólo de errores se aprende/Y hoy sé que es tuyo mi corazón/Mejor te guardas todo eso/A otro perro con ese hueso/Y nos decimos adios”
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Chorus: “Why men great 'til they gotta be great?/Don't text me, tell it straight to my face/Best friend sat me down in the salon chair/Shampoo press, get you out of my hair/Fresh photos with the bomb lighting//New man on the Minnesota Vikings/Truth hurts, needed something more exciting/Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay”
Harry Styles – Adore You
Chorus: “Honey/I'd walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you/Oh, honey/I'd walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you/Like it's the only thing I'll ever do/Like it's the only thing I'll ever do”
Karol G – Tusa
Chorus: “Pero si le ponen la canción (Hmm)/Le da una depresión tonta (Tonta)/ Llorando lo comienza a llamar/Pero él la dejó en buzón (No)/¿Será porque con otra está (Con otra está)/Fingiendo que a otra se puede amar?”