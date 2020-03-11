As Coronavirus fears sweep the world – washing your hands has never been more popular – or effective. According to health officials, one of the best ways to combat the virus is to makes sure that your wash your hands. After using the bathroom, before cooking, touching your face, sneezing or coughing or following your commute, it is safe to find the nearest bathroom and wash with soap and water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, washing your hands for a full 20 seconds is the best way to ensure they are thoroughly cleaned. Singing Happy Birthday (twice) is a great way to count down.

Coronavirus seems like something that will be sticking around for a while, so the number of times you wash your hands and sing Happy Birthday will increase. To avoid insanity, you can thank Maluma, Beyoncé,Karol G and these other artist for chorus’ that will get you out of the hand washing blues. You can also make sure you stay well informed, do diligent research and try to stay home – if you’re feeling under the weather– to prevent the spread of the virus. Get ready to sing along and stay safe!

Jennifer Lopez – Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Chorus: “You think you gotta keep me iced (You don't) /You think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)/Even if you were broke/ My love don't cost a thing/ Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)/If I wanna floss I got my own/ Even if you were broke/ My love don't cost a thing.”