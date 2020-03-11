Dayanara Torres can't contain her emotion at thoughtful gift

Dayanara Torres' life has hit a sweet spot. Recently ruling TV screens as a judge on Mira Quien Baila, finishing her year-long skin cancer treatment and proud mom of two thoughtful teens Cristian and Ryan Muñiz - from her marriage to Marc Anthony - the Puerto Rican model is feeling blessed.

And no more so than on March 10 when the former Miss Universe received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from Univision boss, her good friend Nacho Meyer. Dayanara posted the un-packing moment and can be seen visibly moved by the adorable gift and message. She thanked the company in her post for always being there for her, believing in her and gifting her so much love.



The accompanying card read: "Dearest Dayanara, what we admire most about you is your bravery and determination. We know that the process hasn't been easy; however we're sure that you'll come out the other side triumphantly. Thank you for inspiring us. We're with you. Nacho Meyer and the Univision family."

©Instagram The message that came with the flowers moved Dayanara to tears

The pot of pink rose buds that she was gifted was absolutely stunning and the perfect present for the new chapter in her life, post-treatment. Talking exclusively to HOLA! USA at the start of the year, she opened up about her feelings about the cancer, saying: “You learn from experience. I think that it happened to me for a reason, perhaps, raising awareness was why,” said the Puerto Rican beauty while sharing her tip to face the battle against cancer. “Staying positive all the time, and knowing it is a process. It happened to me, I did all I had to do, and all that I have to do, and from now on, I need to get over it!”