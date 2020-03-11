Eiza González is in the midst of promoting Bloodshot, her latest big screen project alongside Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan and Dave Wilson. During an interview with Despierta America, the Mexican actress not only talked about her role in the film but used the space to send a message of solidarity to fellow Latina women for International Women’s Day.

©@eizagonzalez Eiza the protagonist of Bloodshot together with Vin Diesel

“I feel very proud of the fact that Latina women are raising their voice to say no more, we are not permitting these things, we put a limit and that is part of something very fruitful to the Latina woman...” she expressed.



At the same time, she did not hesitate to demonstrate her support for the women of her country who on Monday took to the streets to protest their rights: “I’m very proud of the Mexican women and will be supporting them from wherever I am.”

In Bloodshot, Eiza portrays KT, a fallen Navy Seal who is given an implant that makes her impervious to gasses. In regards to her character, Eiza expressed her pride in playing a role that is different from the stereotypical Latina that’s often touted by Hollywood.

“I feel completely proud, really for me it was very important and has been really important in my career to find personas that go against the archetype of what is already predisposed for Latinas. I always feel that we have to be strong, or bad and we can never be profound. There are always things that don’t emphasize the beauty in our culture,” she stressed.

