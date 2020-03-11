She might make jokes, but Cardi B takes things seriously. Not only is she a talented music star, the Dominican rapper has also shown on many occasions her commitment to social causes and her interest in politics. And now, with coronavirus quickly spreading all over the world, Kulture’s mama shared her concerns and fears in an hilarious-but real-video with her online fans.

©iamcardib “I’m stocking up on food,” Cardi wrote alongside the video

Dressed in a sexy gold metal mesh gown and showing off her curves and perfect blue manicure, Cardi shared her thoughts on COVID-19, “Let me tell y'all something, I ain't gonna front: I'm a little scared,” she admitted, adding that she was “panicking.” She also says in the footage: “'I don't understand how that s*** was from Wuhan China, now all of a sudden this s*** is on (expletive) tour.”

With her particular sense of humor, the rapper continues her rant noting that many goods come from China, and fashionistas like her might suffer the effects, but adding a serious note, she admits she is scared and stocking up on food as the virus is “getting real.”

The 27-year-old is the doting mom of adorable Kulture, the one-year-old daughter she shares with rapper Offset, and wants to make sure her family is well equipped in the case things worsen. Even though she might look like a tough girl, Cardi has shown her most protective side as a mother in the videos and images she shares of her little one, telling her husband off if he holds Kulture in his arms too high.

The Centers for Control Disease and Prevention have released an easy guide to prevent the illness. Washing your hands often and avoiding exposure to virus by keeping distance with other people if the virus is spreading in your community are some of the steps recommended to protect yourself.