Salma Hayek has Prince Charles’ back with new project

He's the heir to the British throne and she's a Mexican actress famous not only for her on-screen roles but for her dedication to speaking out for women's rights. So it’s totally on point that Salma Hayek has joined up to promote The Prince's Trust - an organization set up by Prince Charles to help young people.

©Instagram Salma Hayek has been an advocate for women’s rights for years

Salma took to Instagram on March 10 sporting a top with the words "She Said" emblazoned on them, writing: "Proudly wearing my [Bella Freud] jumper in support of the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign in partnership with Prince Charles’ @PrincesTrust." She also revealed that Bella's inspiration for creating the top was, "When a woman speaks it’s good to listen."

©Instagram Gillian Anderson has also been spotted wearing a t-shirt with the slogan too

The outfit, made of a blend of cotton and cashmere, is currently retailing for $380 online. Bella Freud has pledged to donate 40% of all sales to the Prince's Trust, which Queen Elizabeth’s son set up in 1976. The London-based designer is the daughter of artist Lucian Freud and great granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. It’s not the first time she’s designed clothes for charity, having previously produced a shirt for War Child.

The Frida actress, meanwhile, recently participated in a Women’s Day strike in solidarity with the women in Mexico who stayed home to send a strong message about their value in society. "I know that today I have been very active on Instagram but tomorrow I won’t touch it, I won’t work, tomorrow I won’t shop, I unite with the fight of Mexican women against femicide."