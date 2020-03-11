"The Roads Not Taken" Premiere - 70th Berlinale International Film Festival

Salma Hayek has Prince Charles’ back with new project

The Mexican actress showed off the new charity top on Instagram

He's the heir to the British throne and she's a Mexican actress famous not only for her on-screen roles but for her dedication to speaking out for women's rights. So it’s totally on point that Salma Hayek has joined up to promote The Prince's Trust - an organization set up by Prince Charles to help young people.

Salma Hayek©Instagram
Salma Hayek has been an advocate for women’s rights for years

Salma took to Instagram on March 10 sporting a top with the words "She Said" emblazoned on them, writing: "Proudly wearing my [Bella Freud] jumper in support of the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign in partnership with Prince Charles’ @PrincesTrust." She also revealed that Bella's inspiration for creating the top was, "When a woman speaks it’s good to listen."

Gillian Anderson©Instagram
Gillian Anderson has also been spotted wearing a t-shirt with the slogan too

The outfit, made of a blend of cotton and cashmere, is currently retailing for $380 online. Bella Freud has pledged to donate 40% of all sales to the Prince's Trust, which Queen Elizabeth’s son set up in 1976. The London-based designer is the daughter of artist Lucian Freud and great granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. It’s not the first time she’s designed clothes for charity, having previously produced a shirt for War Child.

The Frida actress, meanwhile, recently participated in a Women’s Day strike in solidarity with the women in Mexico who stayed home to send a strong message about their value in society. "I know that today I have been very active on Instagram but tomorrow I won’t touch it, I won’t work, tomorrow I won’t shop, I unite with the fight of Mexican women against femicide."


