Bad Bunny is celebrating big for his 26th birthday! The No Me Conoce performer shared an emotional message days after introducing his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri to the world. Not only is he celebrating his birthday, but he is also celebrating all the success of his hit single YHLQMDLG (which stands for Yo hago lo que me da la gana). The video starts off with the popular Urbano artist wishing himself a very happy 26th birthday and thanking God for another year of life. He then proceeds to share how happy he is about where is career is heading and the point in his life that he is at.

Mr. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny’s full name) can be seen chilling on a beach sipping his drink while on a trip to El Calenton in the Como area of Italy (north of Milan). He captioned the video, “I am from PR!!!!! The only thing that is being play on the radio is YHLQMDLG. I love you...From the heart!!! I don’t have words to show you how grateful I am of you guys!!!! We will continue making history...This is the happiest moment of my career!!! The New Religion is real!!!!!”