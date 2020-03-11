Brad Pitt is getting ready to show us a side of him we’ve never seen before on the new HGTV show Celebrity IOU. The Underground Railroad executive producer is partnering up with home renovation savants and twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott (you may know them as the Property Brothers). Each episode will follow one celebrity, and the brothers, as they revamp the living space of someone who has affected the respective celebs life in a major way (professionally or personally).

©GettyImages Brad Pitt has always had passion for home renovation

The brothers will also work alongside other celebrities, like Canadian crooner Michael Buble, Australian actressRebel Wilson, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy (to name a few). All the participating celebs want to gift that special person in their lives—whether they be a mentor, friend or family member—with a space that they love to come home to.

In a statement shared by Jonathan announcing the show, he said “It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there.” Jane Latman, who is the president of HGTV, mirrored that sentiment with her statement as well. "The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them," Jane expressed.

