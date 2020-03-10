Selena Gomez plans on enjoying single life a little bit longer – but that doesn’t mean she always enjoys it. In a recent video for Genius, the pop star explained the personal meaning behind her single Rare. In the video, where the 27-year-old breaks down the song line for line, she revealed her thoughts on her current “single” status. “Some days when I wake up and I’m annoyed and I’m like ‘I’m going to be alone forever,’” she said. “But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody.’’

©@selenagomez Selena Gomez admitted that being single gets annoying

Rare, which is also the title of her chart-topping album, is about coming to terms with your self worth after losing a lover who lost interest. A topic, the Disney Channel alum is familiar with. “In certain relationships, “I’ve heard and I’ve experienced and what not, I think men and woman do it – especially teenagers and young people in love – is the satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know they care,” the Lose You To Love Me singer shared.

“Purposely putting someone down because they want to keep them at a level. I’ve actually had someone say that to me before. To keep that person down so they never realize ‘Oh, I’m strong enough to actually get around this situation.”

Selena, who has been single since ending her relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, admitted that she let go of that love, and is currently working on her “confidence and self-esteem.” In the end, the song reflects the message that she finally wants to share with the world. "This is the first time I've actually said it, and the reason why is because I didn't want to sound like a b–h," she revealed.