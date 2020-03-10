What’s happening these days is Tik Tok. Dozens of celebrities are flooding social media with hilarious videos from the app. As with other social media platforms, a new viral challenge has taken over in Tik Tok. The latest amusement is the Flip the Switch Challenge, which consists of doing a dancing video-selfie and suddenly changing roles! It's pretty fun to watch, and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez andCamila Cabellohave joined the dancing fever with the latest challenge.

©@jlo JLo and A-Rod made an epic video for the viral Tik Tok challenge

JLo and A-Rod shared a hilarious video where they’re seen dancing, and suddenly they change roles and even their clothes! The singer appears wearing her fiancé’s outfit while she records Alex imitating her dance moves wearing Jennifer’s tight white dress, her belt and golden hoops!

“Late night Tik Toks,” he wrote next to the video in which he tagged his fiancée.

Camila Cabello joined the of-the-moment challenge with choreographer Calvit Jr. and just like Jenny from the Block, she too switched roles with her friend! The result was too funny as Camila's friend didn't entirely fit in her clothes, and he even put on a hair extension to imitate the singer's hairstyle! "We had to do it," the Señorita singer wrote next to the clip.

