There can’t possibly be a sweeter music video! Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner released the visuals for their joint single Por Primera Vez and it’s the most romantic thing fans will see. “Te amo Evaluna. Eres mi artista preferida y mi persona favorita./I love you Evaluna. You are my favorite artist and my favorite person,” the 25-year crooner wrote next to a clip of the music video. Evaluna, 22, shared the same sentiments with her followers. “What happiness @camilomusica marry me everyday. I love you so much. What an honor to sing with you.”

©@camilomusica Camilo and Evaluna Montaner’s Por Primera Vez music video shares intimate look at their wedding day

The music video will forever hold a place in the newlywed’s hearts, as it doubles as their wedding video. For the song, which the pair sings about their love for each other, the Colombian pop star and the Venezuelan actress offer never before seen clips from their big day. The couple bring the waterworks as they show clips of Evaluna and Camila getting ready for their “I dos” with their respective parties, praying and the moment they see each other for the first time as the bride comes down the aisle with her father.

In one of the most touching moments of the video, Camilo tears up as he reads his vows to his bride. The emotions didn’t stop there, as Evaluna took the mic and cried as she said her vows to her man. It all becomes a celebration, as they video ends with clips of Mr. and Mrs. Echeverry sharing kisses as they party with their family and friends, before sharing an intimate moment alone.

Camilo and Evaluna surprised fans when they revealed that they tied the knot in front of 350 guests. in February. The special event was held in Miami. The bride was stunning as she wore a gown with a long voluminous skirt and lace bodice.