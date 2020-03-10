Bad Bunny is already having the best 2020 – and it’s just getting started. March 10, adds another special blessing to the occasion, the reggeatone star’s 26th birthday. Coming off of his milestone year, Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) took the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. Traveled the globe for his X 100 pre Tour. Released a joint album with J Balvin. Took a strong and dedicated stance on politics. And set the tone for men’s fashion and nails. Benito has always been a star – and it shows! In celebration of everything the superstar has accomplished, and his big day – let’s celebrate the musician with some of his biggest hits.

©@badbunny Bad Bunny celebrated his 26th birthday on March 10

Callaíta – There’s something about this chorus that makes everyone want to party – especially the shy girls. This single is one of his biggest to date, and one of the biggest of 2019. It’s always a party when he performs it, and whenever it comes on.

I Like It – With frequent collaborator and friend, J Balvin and Cardi B, this single off of Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album as one of the biggest crossover successes to date. For folks who weren’t fans of the Puerto Rican trap star, they were able to fall in love with him and his island of PR.