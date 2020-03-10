It's been a year since Alex Rodriguez popped the question to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. And the former New York Yankees baseball star uploaded a romantic video to mark the date. Referring to his nerves leading up to the big question and his relief at her answer, he went on to say: “Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you.”

The adorable video, set to My Girl by The Temptations, features highlights from the couple’s past year; from laid-back moments relaxing at home to glamorous nights out and – of course – JLo’s amazing Super Bowl halftime show performance. US Weekly recently reported that the couple’s highly-anticipated nuptials will take place this summer and we’ve already got an idea as to what to expect from some of their previous celebrations.

Loading the player...

Knowing the couple, this isn't going to be a small, low-key affair! Their engagement party in September 2019 with families and friends over a four-course, seated dinner was a good trial-run for the real deal. Thanks to the menu that Jennifer shared on her Instagram, we can get a glimpse of the kind of food the couple are in to. From pumpkin-squash tortellini to roast chicken with truffle and caramelized brussels sprouts, guests at their wedding will certainly not go hungry!