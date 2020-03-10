It's been a year since Alex Rodriguez popped the question to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. And the former New York Yankees baseball star uploaded a romantic video to mark the date. Referring to his nerves leading up to the big question and his relief at her answer, he went on to say: “Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you.”
The adorable video, set to My Girl by The Temptations, features highlights from the couple’s past year; from laid-back moments relaxing at home to glamorous nights out and – of course – JLo’s amazing Super Bowl halftime show performance. US Weekly recently reported that the couple’s highly-anticipated nuptials will take place this summer and we’ve already got an idea as to what to expect from some of their previous celebrations.
Knowing the couple, this isn't going to be a small, low-key affair! Their engagement party in September 2019 with families and friends over a four-course, seated dinner was a good trial-run for the real deal. Thanks to the menu that Jennifer shared on her Instagram, we can get a glimpse of the kind of food the couple are in to. From pumpkin-squash tortellini to roast chicken with truffle and caramelized brussels sprouts, guests at their wedding will certainly not go hungry!
Also very much a part of the party, as they will be of the wedding, were the couple’s children from previous relationships. Jennifer has 11-year-old twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony while Alex has 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. The beautiful blended family is frequently feature in both star's Instagram posts and we can't wait to see the integral part they will play in the wedding.
Where will the wedding take place? A-Rod has dropped hints at a destination wedding in the past, whereas J-Lo has said: "I'd like a big wedding. And I'd like to get married in a church this time. I've never been married in a church." Where ever they decide, one thing is certain: it'll be the wedding of the year!