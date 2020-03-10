Back in February many were disappointed when Brad Pitt didn't collect his BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in person. At the time he cited a “family obligation” and Margot Robbie stepped into his shoes to collect the gong and deliver his hilarious speech. But since ex-wife Angelina Jolie revealed that two of their daughters had undergone surgery, a friend of the family confirmed to Page Six that Brad had stayed in L.A. to support the girls.

©GettyImages Brad and Angelina share joint custody of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox

In an International Women’s Day Time magazine essay published on March 8, Angelina spoke of how her eldest daughter, 15-year-old Zahara, and one of her other daughters – who has been identified as Shiloh, 13 – were operated on. The Maleficent actress opened up about how witnessing the natural way all her daughters cared for each other made her realize how "often that notion is abused. The little girl is expected to take care of others. The woman she grows up to be will be expected to give, and care for, and sacrifice."

Although she didn't specify more about her daughters' conditions, except to say that Shiloh had had hip surgery and that her girls had given their permission to their mom to write the piece, the actress did mention that her girls "understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

Brad, who dedicated his Oscar win to his kids with the words: "this is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you" has joint custody of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.