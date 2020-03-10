Like two best friends, Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme sang their hearts out to the beats of Billie Eilish tunes during her performance in Miami. Both smiling and looking at the camera, we can see how the mom-and-daughter duo enjoyed a magic night full of music and inspiration in the latest video shared online by JLo. But the best was still to come. Shortly after Billie’s show, Marc Anthony’s 12-year-old daughter had the chance to meet her idol in person and the photos of their emotional embrace are priceless. “When Emme met Billie,” posted Jennifer with the beautiful images where Emme is between her mom and the Bad Guy hitmaker.

Fans and followers of the Bronx diva quickly reacted to the pictures with endless green heart emojis - in honor of Billie’s hair- and praising the talented women. According to the Hustlers’ star, Emme started singing practically since she was in the crib, and it is clear the tween has inherited her famous parents’ singing talents. We saw her sharing the stage with her mom during that epic Super Bowl performance, and it’s not the first time she’s stolen the show. Last summer she joined Jennifer Lopez’s tour It’s My Party and performed Limitless with her mom leaving the audience completely speechless with her powerful voice.