On March 8, Salma Hayek celebrated International Women’s Day with The Caring Foundation, surrounded by powerful females, including Rita Ora, Sabrina Elba and the soon-to-be British royal Hanna Jaff. The Oscar-nominated actress gathered women at a private members club, Annabel’s The Garden, where she spoke about her commitment to combating violence against women. Following the female empowerment event, fellow Mexico-native Hanna, who is engaged to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s cousin, Henry Roper-Curzon, told HOLA! USA what the star-studded event was all about.

©@hannajaff Salma and Hanna bonded over their love for charities and Mexico

“We celebrated in an event about our commitment to combating violence,” she said. “The day was wonderful, so much love and unity in one room, a room full of unique entrepreneur women that had one thing in common – we were all proud to be women.” The newly engaged added, “[We had] conversations about gender equality focused on making important improvements to the lives of vulnerable women and children. We left the room feeling motivated by such empowering women such as Salma Hayek, Rita Ora, and Vanessa Redgrave, Sabrina Elba and Joelej Richardson.”

The 33-year-old also told of her admiration for the Frida actress and how they both share a love for common matters. “Salma is lovely, a strong brave leader, she knows how to get the whole audience listening and feeling empowered,” she exclaimed. “She is a role model and we discussed our love for charity and Mexico.”

©GettyImages The ‘Like A Boss’ star gathered an abundance of inspirational women

Salma’s sartorial choice was a bold rosa Mexicano-colored dress – very fitting for the occasion, meanwhile Hanna opted for an equally bright ensemble. The future bride, who is a Harvard graduate with her psychology studies focusing on Criminal Justice and Political Science, has a philanthropic heart and works on the rights of immigrants through the Jaff Foundation.