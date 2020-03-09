Casper Smart and Dayanara Torres at Latin Grammy Awards

Evening for two: Dayanara Torres enjoys incredible concert date with Casper Smart

The friends attended a show of Residente at the Walt Disney Concert Hall

There is nothing better than spending a weekend with friends ... and that is well known by Dayanara Torres and Casper Smart. The chemistry outside and inside the small screen has paid off and now the pair of friends have become inseparable. Last Saturday, March 7, the Puerto Rican beauty and the choreographer attended the master concert of René Pérez 'Residente' and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra (known as LA Phil), conducted by Gustavo Dudamel at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Casper Smart and Dayanara Torres©GettyImages
Dayanara Torres and Casper Smart started their friendship on the Mira Quien Baila competition

Through their social networks, the ex-judges from the competition shared photos and videos of the pleasant evening they enjoyed together. The beauty queen shared a video of the most special moments of the outing on her profile, which included her meeting with Residente backstage and the rumba she had with Casper in the first row of the show.

Meanwhile, Casper published a short video in his stories, in which he appears singing and dancing with the rhythms of René Pérez and the classic notes of Gustavo Dudamel alongside Dayanara.

This is further evidence of the beautiful friendship that Dayanara and Casper have formed since meeting on the dance show. The choreographer has become one of the closest people to Dayanara, as she’s been recovered from cancer.

Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart and Marc Anthony's ex Dayanara Torres©dayanaratorrespr
Casper Smart celebrates Dayanara’s last treatment against cancer

In fact, Casper was one of the special guests at the Dayanara’s celebration when she received her last treatment against skin cancer, a disease that was diagnosed in early 2019. Smart, 32, came to the celebration of his great friend with a huge bouquet of yellow roses for the co-host.

Casper Smart©@dayanara_pr
Casper Smart joined the celebration for Dayanara’s health at the end of February
