There is nothing better than spending a weekend with friends ... and that is well known by Dayanara Torres and Casper Smart. The chemistry outside and inside the small screen has paid off and now the pair of friends have become inseparable. Last Saturday, March 7, the Puerto Rican beauty and the choreographer attended the master concert of René Pérez 'Residente' and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra (known as LA Phil), conducted by Gustavo Dudamel at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

©GettyImages Dayanara Torres and Casper Smart started their friendship on the Mira Quien Baila competition

Through their social networks, the ex-judges from the competition shared photos and videos of the pleasant evening they enjoyed together. The beauty queen shared a video of the most special moments of the outing on her profile, which included her meeting with Residente backstage and the rumba she had with Casper in the first row of the show.

Meanwhile, Casper published a short video in his stories, in which he appears singing and dancing with the rhythms of René Pérez and the classic notes of Gustavo Dudamel alongside Dayanara.