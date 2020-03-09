It’s been almost two months since the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and Gianna, and little by little the family of the deceased athlete has begun to cope with grief and rebuild their lives. Natalia, the oldest daughter of the athlete and his wife Vanessa Bryant, has reappeared on social networks for a very special reason: her winter formal.

©@vanessabryant Natalia Bryant in her Winter Formal

Like any proud mother, Vanessa Bryant took this opportunity to share this milestone with her more than 13 million followers. In celebration of her daughter’s winter formal, the mom posted a photograph of Natalia next to a very special background: a mural dedicated to her father and her little sister 'Gigi'.

The heartwarming picture shows the smiling teen posing next to the painting while wearing a navy blue dress with white polka dots and a necklace with a light blue charm. Vanessa published the image with the caption: “My babies. Natalie #winterformal #together #family,” along with a heart emoji.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant with her three daughters: Natalia, Bianka and Capri

In addition to sharing the photo or her daughter, Vanessa changed her profile picture to one in which she appears with her three daughters next to the mural dedicated to Kobe and 'Gigi'. In the photo, Vanessa, who is dressed in all black, holds little Capri in her arms, next to daughters Natalia and Bianka.

©@vanessabryant With this image, Vanessa Bryant thanked everyone for their support and prayers in these difficult times.

This is the first time that Kobe's daughters have been seen publicly, since the tragic incident, which occurred on January 26. A couple of weeks ago, Vanessa was seen at the public tribute that was organized for her husband and daughter at the Staples Center, on February 24.