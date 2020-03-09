Karol G was beaming on Sunday, March 8, after her fiancé and Urbano music rapper Anuel AA surprised her with a room filled with hundreds of red rose petals. Sunday was International Women’s Day and the Ven y Hazlo Tú performer wanted to take the opportunity to honor one of the most important women in his life by showering her with an over-the-top and uber romantic surprise. Karol was besides herself from all the beauty that was laid out in front of her (because what girl wouldn’t?) and shared the surprise on social media with her followers.

©@karolg The ‘Ocean’ songstress shared several photos of the room full of roses that her fiancé had showered her with

The Eres mi todo songstress captioned the first photo she shared with, “You really know how to treat a woman. Anuel I LOVE YOU!!” Anuel reposted the image on his personal page to show what he had done to celebrate the woman that he loves. Karol also took the opportunity to share more images of her enjoying her surprise wearing a fitted black long sleeve with a patterned mini skirt. She also had a blooming red rose tucked above her ear as she posed in front of several heart-shaped balloons.